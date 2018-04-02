$89.16 Million in Sales Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce sales of $89.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.52 million and the highest is $91.79 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported sales of $88.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year sales of $89.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.40 million to $378.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.55 million to $394.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $679.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,456 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 401,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 292,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 231,007 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 183,024 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$89.16 Million in Sales Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/89-16-million-in-sales-expected-for-pennsylvania-r-e-i-t-pei-this-quarter.html.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.