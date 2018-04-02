$9.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report sales of $9.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.77 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $9.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.53 billion to $41.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $41.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.85 billion to $42.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.83 per share, with a total value of $202,041.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,695. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.27. 2,495,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,331.36, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

