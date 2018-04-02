9,076 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,069,000 after buying an additional 470,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 54.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 98,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,016,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,362,510. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $185,268.28, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

