Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $244,000 in iShares Trust (IBMG) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000.

Get iShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBMG opened at $25.40 on Monday. iShares Trust has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/9620-shares-in-ishares-trust-ibmg-acquired-by-two-sigma-securities-llc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.