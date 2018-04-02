98,541 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Acquired by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3,275.97, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.01. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.78 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kennametal from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

