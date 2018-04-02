Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to Outperform

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Smith (A.O.)’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith (A.O.) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.83.

NYSE:AOS opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.24. Smith has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $10,906.38, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Smith (A.O.) had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Smith will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $716,554.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,272.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Greubel sold 17,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,187,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,622. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith (A.O.) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Smith (A.O.) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Smith (A.O.) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith (A.O.) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Smith (A.O.) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Smith (A.O.)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

