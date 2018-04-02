A10 Networks (ATEN) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -0.06

Media headlines about A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A10 Networks earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 43.941098466203 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. DA Davidson downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Dougherty & Co downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $60,978.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $192,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,407 shares of company stock worth $468,793. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/a10-networks-aten-getting-somewhat-critical-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.