A10 Networks (ATEN) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A10 Networks earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 42.4519217040371 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.67. 166,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $60,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,407 shares of company stock valued at $468,793 over the last 90 days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

