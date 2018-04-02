Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in AAON (AAON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of AAON worth $28,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in AAON by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 285,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAON by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sam Neale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. AAON has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $2,044.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. equities analysts predict that AAON will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

