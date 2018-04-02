Abaxis (ABAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABAX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Abaxis from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.52. 124,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,874. Abaxis has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,602.93, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Abaxis will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abaxis news, COO Donald Peter Wood sold 10,000 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $689,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Aron sold 1,412 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $98,261.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,662 shares of company stock worth $1,804,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abaxis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

