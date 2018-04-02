Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Stake Decreased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Abaxis were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

ABAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS upgraded shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abaxis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

In related news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $355,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prithipal Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,604. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ABAX opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,602.93, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27. Abaxis Inc has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Abaxis had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. analysts expect that Abaxis Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

