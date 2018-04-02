Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) Stock Price

Media coverage about ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABB Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8552677889001 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get ABB Group alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised ABB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ABB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $23.45. 1,643,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,211. ABB Group has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $50,770.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. ABB Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that ABB Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8261 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from ABB Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. ABB Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/abb-abb-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-18-updated.html.

About ABB Group

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.