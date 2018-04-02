ABB Group (ABB) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) has trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ABB Group earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6028894004251 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get ABB Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Bank of America cut ABB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ABB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ABB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ABB traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. 667,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,770.50, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Group has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. ABB Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts predict that ABB Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.8261 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ABB Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. ABB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/abb-abb-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

ABB Group Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.