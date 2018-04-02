Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $382,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 73.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,171,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $125,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $104,640.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $836,588.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,573,234.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

