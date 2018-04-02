AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150,301.66, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Stockton” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-bought-by-bank-of-stockton-updated-updated.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.