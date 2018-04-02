Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 10,086 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $113,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.65 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150,301.66, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 10,086 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-bought-by-middleton-co-inc-ma-updated-updated.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.