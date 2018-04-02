Insider Buying: Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) Insider Acquires 483 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) insider Peter Arthur purchased 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £999.81 ($1,381.33).

Peter Arthur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aberdeen Asian Income Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Peter Arthur bought 323 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £691.22 ($954.99).

On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Arthur bought 453 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.13 ($1,383.16).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Peter Arthur bought 464 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £997.60 ($1,378.28).

AAIF stock opened at GBX 2.06 ($0.03) on Monday. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.33).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/aberdeen-asian-income-fund-ltd-aaif-insider-peter-arthur-buys-483-shares-updated.html.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide investors with a total return primarily through investing in Asian Pacific securities, including those with an above average yield. The Company invests in the Asia Pacific region through investment in companies listed on stock exchanges in the Asia Pacific region; Asia Pacific securities, such as global depositary receipts (GDRs), listed on other international stock exchanges; companies listed on other international exchanges that derive significant revenues or profits from the Asia Pacific region, and debt issued by governments or companies in the Asia Pacific region or denominated in Asian Pacific currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.