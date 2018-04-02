ABLYNX (ABLYF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ABLYNX (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ablynx NV is a biopharmaceutical company which engaged in the development of Nanobodies (R) proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments. The company also discovers and develops therapeutic for inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. Ablynx NV is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ABLYNX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

ABLYNX stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,101.33, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 8.06. ABLYNX has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ABLYNX Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops Nanobodies that is a proprietary therapeutic protein based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of various diseases. The company develops products in various therapeutic areas, such as inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases.

