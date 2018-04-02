Acacia Research (ACTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and licenses patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies. Acacia Research Corporation is based in Newport Beach, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 50.06%. equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Research will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Acacia Research news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,225.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 63,100 shares of company stock valued at $228,688 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

