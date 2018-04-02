Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 385.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,097,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,335,000 after acquiring an additional 872,787 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 606,346 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,714,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 238,806 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 14,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $369,452.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,744 shares in the company, valued at $372,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,059.88, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 24.56%. sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.52%.

Acadia Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

