ACCO Brands (ACCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ACCO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 596,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,335.40, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $566.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Kathy D. Schnaedter sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $106,722.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,501.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 241,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $3,223,313.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,908 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

