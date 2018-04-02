Aces (ACES) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Aces coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Aces has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aces has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012028 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00071262 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020766 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aces Profile

Aces is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces.

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Aces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

