Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHN. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,839,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,201,000 after buying an additional 6,249,312 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $9,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,326,000 after buying an additional 1,736,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,276,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 1,407,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 68,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHN stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHN. BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders. The Company is focused on its complement inhibitor platform, directed at advancing small molecule compounds that have the potential to be used in the treatment of immune-related diseases associated with the alternative pathway of the complement system.

