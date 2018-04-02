Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price

News articles about Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aclaris Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9240583479544 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a dermatologist-led, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated drugs for the treatment of dermatological indications. The Company is also focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer.

