Actua (ACTA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News headlines about Actua (NASDAQ:ACTA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Actua earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.2064927415907 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Actua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Actua alerts:

NASDAQ:ACTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,794. Actua has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

In other Actua news, CFO Raymond Kirk Morgan sold 1,687 shares of Actua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $26,485.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/actua-acta-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-12.html.

Actua Company Profile

Actua Corporation, formerly ICG Group, Inc, is a multi-vertical cloud technology company. The Company operates through two segments, which include the vertical cloud segment and the vertical cloud (venture) segment. The Company’s vertical cloud-based businesses include Bolt Solutions Inc (Bolt), GovDelivery Holdings, Inc (GovDelivery) and VelocityEHS Holdings, Inc (VelocityEHS), which operate in the commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, wealth management, government communications and environmental, health and safety (EH&S) markets, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Actua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.