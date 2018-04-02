Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Media headlines about Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adamas Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7743666808755 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,306. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $640.69, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.58. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1435.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, insider Rajiv Patni sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $32,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,515 shares in the company, valued at $558,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $116,930.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,360 shares of company stock valued at $164,138. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/adamas-pharmaceuticals-adms-given-media-impact-rating-of-0-22.html.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.