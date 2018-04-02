Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $49.73

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 85134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $56.00 price target on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

The firm has a market cap of $565.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Zoccoli sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $26,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $42,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,659.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,109 shares of company stock valued at $258,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 62,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 145,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

