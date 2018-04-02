Adelphoi Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $0.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00695652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was November 24th, 2013. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,472,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is www.adelphoi.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

