Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €243.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €243.00 ($300.00) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($246.91) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €193.00 ($238.27) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. equinet set a €211.00 ($260.49) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €188.00 ($232.10) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

Shares of FRA:ADS remained flat at $€196.65 ($242.78) during mid-day trading on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

