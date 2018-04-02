AdShares (ADST) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

AdShares (CURRENCY:ADST) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, AdShares has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdShares has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $5,746.00 worth of AdShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdShares token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002389 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00704947 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00168152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030022 BTC.

AdShares Profile

AdShares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. AdShares’ total supply is 19,379,103 tokens. AdShares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet. The Reddit community for AdShares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdShares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling AdShares

AdShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy AdShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdShares must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

