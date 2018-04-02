Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Aduro BioTech has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $14.05.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 532.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $44,543.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory W. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,569.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,874 shares of company stock valued at $870,931. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 126,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

