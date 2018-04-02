Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have $7.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADVM. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $5.80 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 3,036.61%. equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,554,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 714,207 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 743,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 443,896 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 272.5% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 638,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 467,225 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 77.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 235,356 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases. Adverum has a robust pipeline that includes product candidates designed to treat rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency and hereditary angioedema (HAE) as well as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).

