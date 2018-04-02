Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bemis were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Bemis in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bemis in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bemis by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bemis in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Bemis in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bemis from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

BMS stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,959.28, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.34 million. Bemis had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. Bemis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bemis Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

