Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 949 Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 169.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Shares of CTAS opened at $170.58 on Monday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $178.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18,197.71, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

