AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRT remained flat at $$49.12 during trading on Monday. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863. AdvisorShares Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $50.07.

