Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,306,936. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

