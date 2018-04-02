Adzcoin (ADZ) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,043.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00058448 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000825 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 43,496,092 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertisin with a decentralized blockchain based system that will empower website administators and allow users to support content they enjoy by chosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

