aelf Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.13 Million (CRYPTO:ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 18th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00007812 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, BCEX and Huobi. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $134.91 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00690878 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00160771 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030173 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is a multi-chain parallel computing network. ELF is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on aelf's ecosystem. Token holders are also able to vote on decisions related to the project's development and governance. “

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, BCEX, OKEx and Binance. It is not possible to buy aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aelf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.