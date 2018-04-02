Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.02. 929,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $2,100.55, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a positive return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 175,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,504,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,596 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

