Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

AEMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 616,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,192. The firm has a market cap of $19.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned 1.35% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical device company focused on creating devices for cancer, infectious disease and other life-threatening conditions. The Company operates through two segments: Aethlon, which represents its therapeutic business activities, and ESI, which represents its diagnostic business activities.

