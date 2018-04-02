Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Aflac by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,468,000 after buying an additional 2,037,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 244.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,443,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,491,000 after buying an additional 1,024,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,797,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,743,000 after buying an additional 813,584 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Aflac by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 515,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 326,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Aflac by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,732,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,038,000 after buying an additional 294,029 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34,105.05, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $45.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz bought 550 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $825,611.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Aflac from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Aflac to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

