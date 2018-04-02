AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other AG Mortgage Investment news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $123,048.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $657,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $485.81, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AG Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. AG Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. AG Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

AG Mortgage Investment Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

