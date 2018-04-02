Aggreko (ARGKF) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS ARGKF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106. Aggreko has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2,599.70, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of modular, mobile power and related solutions. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions and Rental Solutions. The Power Solutions segment provides solutions for power requirements. The Power Solutions segment has two businesses: utility and industrial.

