Agilysys (AGYS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th.

AGYS opened at $11.92 on Friday. Agilysys has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $20,020,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience.

