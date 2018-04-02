Aimia Inc (AIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIM shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) remained flat at $C$1.60 during trading hours on Friday. 663,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,189. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.21. The firm has a market cap of $243.69, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$774.60 million.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc is a Canada-based data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company. The Company through its subsidiaries, operating in the 3 business segments: Americas Coalitions, International Coalitions and Global Loyalty Solutions (GLS).Within the Americas Coalitions segment, The Company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, Canada’s coalition loyalty program, and the Corporation’s Canadian non-platform based loyalty services business.

