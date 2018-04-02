Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $236.11 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 17% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $236.11 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00029355 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,319,871 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion network aims to provide a multi-tier blockchain system to improve the scalability, privacy, and interoperability of the blockchain. The Aion Network is designed to support custom blockchain architectures while providing a mechanism for cross-chain interoperability. The AION token is the fuel used to create new blockchains and to monetize inter-chain bridges. “

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta, Binance, Token Store and Radar Relay. It is not currently possible to purchase Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

