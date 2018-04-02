Air Lease Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Air Lease stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,416.37, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 49.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $395,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 926,962 shares in the company, valued at $40,091,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jie Chen sold 4,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $191,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,287. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.05.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

