Airbus (EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

EADSY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 232,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Airbus has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $89,342.51, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

