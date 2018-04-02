Aircastle (AYR) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aircastle to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Aircastle pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Aircastle pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aircastle has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aircastle and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle $796.62 million $147.87 million 10.62 Aircastle Competitors $1.50 billion $246.69 million 0.59

Aircastle’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aircastle. Aircastle is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aircastle and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle 18.56% 8.41% 2.18% Aircastle Competitors -3.02% -3.36% -3.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Aircastle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Aircastle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aircastle has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aircastle’s peers have a beta of 1.86, meaning that their average share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aircastle and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle 0 9 1 0 2.10 Aircastle Competitors 79 389 627 49 2.56

Aircastle presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.20%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Aircastle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aircastle is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Aircastle peers beat Aircastle on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. The Company originates acquisitions and sales through relationships with airlines, other aircraft lessors, financial institutions and brokers, as well as other sources. As of February 7, 2017, the Company had lease commitments or letters of intent to lease or sell 16 aircrafts. The Company’s aircraft portfolio includes passenger wide-body, passenger narrow-body and freighter aircrafts. The Company’s portfolio spans across various regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, Asia and Pacific, and Europe.

