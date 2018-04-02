Aircastle Limited (AYR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to post sales of $182.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.73 million. Aircastle posted sales of $204.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $182.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.99 million to $847.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $859.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $779.64 million to $928.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $177.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.09 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYR. Citigroup began coverage on Aircastle in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) opened at $20.42 on Friday. Aircastle has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,606.58, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

